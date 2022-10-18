RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham.

Colleen Weaver was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the area of Orchard and King streets.

Police said Weaver has red-pink hair, stands five feet tall, and may be wearing glasses.

People who live in her neighborhood are asked to review their security camera footage and contact police with any information at (508) 824-2717.

Raynham police confirmed Weaver was not the 16-year-old girl killed in a crash overnight on I-495 in Wareham.