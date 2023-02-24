RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The Raynham Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9s.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said K-9 Bear passed away earlier this month.

K-9 Bear, a 14-year-old German Shepherd born in Hungary, began his career with then-Sgt. Donovan in 2009.

In his first three years with the department, Donovan said K-9 Bear responded to more than 130 calls and found 30 people.

When Donovan was promoted to chief in 2011, he became the only police chief in Massachusetts to have a working K-9.

Despite retiring in 2017, K-9 Bear continued to accompany Donovan to work every day and was well known within the department.

“K-9 Bear was an instrumental member of our department and worked diligently on many searches and investigations,” Donovan said. “He truly lived a great life and his retirement was filled with one of his favorite activities – naps.”

Donovan said K-9 Bear passed away surrounded by his family.

“He is deeply missed,” Donovan said.