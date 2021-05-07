Raynham man seriously burned while putting out apartment fire

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Raynham man was seriously burned while putting out a fire inside his apartment building Friday evening, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

Firefighters were called to the Leonard Street apartment around 5 p.m. and learned a 51-year-old resident had put out the flames using a fire extinguisher prior to their arrival, LaCivita said.

The resident suffered a serious burn to his leg and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Firefighters put out what was left of the fire, which was still smoldering when they arrived.

The man and another resident have been displaced because of the fire. The cause remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/30/21: PC Professor Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community