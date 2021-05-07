Raynham man seriously burned while putting out apartment fire

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Raynham man was seriously burned while putting out a fire inside his apartment building Friday evening, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

Firefighters were called to the Leonard Street apartment around 5 p.m. and learned a 51-year-old resident had put out the flames using a fire extinguisher prior to their arrival, LaCivita said.

The resident suffered a serious burn to his leg and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Firefighters put out what was left of the fire, which was still smoldering when they arrived.

The man and another resident have been displaced because of the fire. The cause remains under investigation at this time.