Rare North Atlantic right whales return to Cape Cod Bay

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — An incredible sight was captured in Cape Cod Bay this week; two North Atlantic right whales.

It marked the first sighting of the whales in the bay in 2020.

Members of the Center for Coastal Studies aerial surveillance team spotted the whales and were able to identify them by markings on the whales’ bodies; an adult who was first sighted in 1994, and a juvenile female whale born in 2015.

According to the center, there are just 400 North Atlantic right whales in existence and more than half of that population visited Cape Cod Bay between December 2018 and May 2019. Researchers say the whales come to feed on microscopic zooplankton found in the bay.

The center has expanded its aerial surveying of the right whales in recent years following a spike in whale deaths coupled with low reproduction rates.