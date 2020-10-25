Rally held to bring attention of teens shooting death by police in 2012

New Bedford, Mass. (WPRI) — A community march was held in New Bedford on Saturday to bring attention to a list of demands concerning the 2012 shooting death of Malcolm Gracia by police.

An initial investigation called the shooting justified after police say the 15-year old stabbed a detective.

But Gracia’s family says evidence shows there’s reason to believe he did no such thing.

Now, protestors are calling for the five police officers responsible to be fired immediately and charged with Malcolm’s murder.

“Until we get justice for this case, we won’t have accountability for any of the police officers,” said Breathe New Bedford member Erik Andrade.

“It creates a culture where they feel comfortable to violate people’s civil rights, to physically abuse people. His civil rights were violated he was assaulted, and then he was shot three times in the back, tased afterwards and then shot in the head. We need justice.”

The NAACP is calling for the U.S. Justice Deparmtent to launch an investigation into his death.

The city previously reached a $500,000 settlement with the teen’s family. with no admission of wrongdoing by the city, or its police department.