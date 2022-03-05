ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As the violence continues to escalate overseas, an Attleboro woman organized a peaceful rally in honor of her former exchange student who is in Ukraine.

Holding flags and signs, dozens of New Englanders stood as one on Saturday morning to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We came to show our support for the people of Ukraine,” Barbara Fleming said.

Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss was at the rally. He said in his recent talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his people are strong and won’t go down without a fight.

“He said to me, Representative if he invades, we’re gonna fight and what Vladimir Putin is realizing is that the Ukrainian people are fighters,” Auchincloss said. “Russia’s invasion is unjust, unprovoked, and needs to be met with the full freight of western response.”

Barbara Fleming and her husband have been a host family for foreign exchange students for years. The couple hosted a Ukrainian student in the 1990s. She said he is now living in the middle of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“He is in Kyiv with his wife and her son. They’re hunkering down in a parking garage,” Fleming said.

Which is why she felt compelled to rally New England to unite behind Ukraine.

“We have somebody that we care about in Ukraine and we have to do something so I thought what can I do,” Fleming said.

Congressman Auchincloss also said the United States needs to cut off buying oil from Russia and help Ukraine with planes and other war weapons.