Rain barrels help save money, conserve water; here’s how New Bedford residents can get one at a discount

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — If you’re a New Bedford resident who’s looking to save some money and help the environment, a Boston-based company is offering a convenient way to do so.

The Great American Rain Barrel Company has partnered with the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection to provide rainwater collection barrels at a discounted rate of $79.

The goal is to help cities and towns conserve water while also lowering costs.

The barrels come in the same 60-gallon size, but may vary slightly in appearance due to being manufactured in different countries, according to the company.

New Bedford residents have until Thursday, Sept. 2, to order barrels, which will be available for pickup on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the New Bedford Department of Public Infrastructure’s office on Shawmut Avenue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The company says it’s been repurposing shipping drums and turning them into rain barrels since 1988.