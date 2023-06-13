DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth officials sent out a warning Tuesday that a rabid woodchuck was spotted in the area.

The animal was reportedly last seen at John George Ice Cream on Slocum Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said anyone who was in direct contact with the animal may have been exposed to the rabies virus, which is transferrable through a bite, scratch, or saliva contact.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at (617) 983-6800 or their health care provider for treatment.