‘Quite a nuisance’: Boil-water order still in effect for 4 Massachusetts communities

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Four Massachusetts communities remain under a boil-water order one week after E. coli was detected in the water distribution system.

The Mattapoisett River Valley Water District, which serves the towns of Fairhaven, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester, issued the advisory last Wednesday after routine sampling tested positive for E. coli.

The water district said the latest test results show improvements in the water, but E. coli was detected in at least one sample.

The boil-water order has created challenges for residents and businesses alike.

“We’re just waiting for the town to give us the green light,” Marion resident Brandon Morgan said. “Until then, it’s just boil the water and try to conserve as much as you can.”

Corey Lorenco, owner of On The Go in Mattapoisett, said it has been a long seven days.

“Safety is our top priority,” he said, adding that you don’t realize how much water you use until it’s unusable.

“Obviously, preparing soups, catering orders, washing dishes … it’s endless,” Lorenco said. “It’s quote the process to be dealing with water issues.”

Lorenco said ice is a necessity for catered events where drinks are served, and ever since the boil-water order was issued, they’ve had to have dozens of bags of it shipped in from elsewhere.

“That’s hundreds of pounds at a time,” he said. “It becomes quite a nuisance.”

While Lorenco isn’t letting the inconvenience bring his family business down, he said it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s definitely a test to your patience, but if you let it define you, it’s just going to get the best of you,” he said. “You just kind of have to roll with the punches.”

The water district said if samples collected both Wednesday and Thursday come back negative for E. coli, the boil-water order could be lifted by late Friday.