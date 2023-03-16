PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will provide special commuter rail service from Providence to Gillette Stadium during the summer for upcoming concerts.

Big names on the docket for 2023 include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Luke Combs, and Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks.

The available rail service dates from Providence and Boston are listed below:

Taylor Swift – May 20 and 21

Ed Sheeran – July 1

Luke Combs – July 22

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks – Sept. 23

The following dates will offer rail service from Boston only:

Taylor Swift – May 19

Beyoncé – Aug. 1

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band – Aug. 24

Trains out of Providence will make stops in Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving in Foxboro. Boston train’s will depart from South Station and stop in Back Bay and Dedham.

Roundtrip train tickets will be $20. Train tickets for each concert will become available two weeks before the concert date on the mTicket app or at offices at South Station, North Station, and Back Bay Station.

MBTA officials said tickets for each special event train will be sold separately. Riders should make sure they’re purchasing for the correct corresponding date, show, and station they’re commuting from.

The exact times for each date will be available in the coming weeks. Visit MBTA’s website for more information.