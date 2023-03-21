BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were injured in a tractor-trailer rollover crash Tuesday morning in Bourne.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash between a truck and a van shut down the right lane of Route 28 north leading into the rotary. The lane has since reopened.

A 39-year-old Providence man and a 58-year-old Hyannisport man suffered minor injuries.

The Hyannisport man, who was driving the truck, was cited for failure to yield, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.