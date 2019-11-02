1  of  2
Breaking News
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Taunton Truck crashes into tree off I-95 South in Warwick
Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

Providence man charged with trying to cash fake check

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Rehoboth Police Department)

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested in Rehoboth after he allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check.

Joseph Cote, 63, is charged with uttering a false check, possession of a forged check, and attempted larceny over $1,200.

Police were notified Friday afternoon that Cote tried to pass the fake check at the Bristol County Savings Bank on Winthrop Street.

When officers arrived, they learned Cote had already left the bank and started walking toward the intersection of Routes 44 and 118.

After searching for about an hour, police found Cote hiding in nearby woods and took him into custody.

Cote is being held on $540 bail and he’s scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court on Nov. 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com