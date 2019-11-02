Providence man charged with trying to cash fake check

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested in Rehoboth after he allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check.

Joseph Cote, 63, is charged with uttering a false check, possession of a forged check, and attempted larceny over $1,200.

Police were notified Friday afternoon that Cote tried to pass the fake check at the Bristol County Savings Bank on Winthrop Street.

When officers arrived, they learned Cote had already left the bank and started walking toward the intersection of Routes 44 and 118.

After searching for about an hour, police found Cote hiding in nearby woods and took him into custody.

Cote is being held on $540 bail and he’s scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court on Nov. 4.