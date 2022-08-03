BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man is accused of breaking into several vehicles in Bellingham, Mass., early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Muron Avenue around 4 a.m. for a report of a car break in progress. The incident was captured on the victim’s doorbell camera.

After watching the footage, officers saw a man wearing the same clothing walking toward Woonsocket. Police confirmed it was the same person and placed him under arrest.

The suspect, identified as Thony Greene, 26, was carrying a backpack containing items consistent with what was stolen from the vehicles, according to police.

Police said they believe Greene is also responsible for other break-ins that occurred recently in the south end of town.

“This is also a good reminder to remove valuables from your vehicle and lock your doors at night,” police wrote on Facebook.

Greene is scheduled be arraigned in court Wednesday.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of a break-in is asked to contact Detective Amy Kirby at (508) 966-1515.