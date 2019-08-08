Providence man charged after cameras discovered in Taunton skating rink locker room

The former manager of a Taunton ice skating rink is facing charges after two cameras were discovered in a locker room at the arena.

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A former manager at Aleixo Skating Arena in Taunton is facing charges after two cameras were discovered in a locker room at the facility.

Prosecutors said a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl discovered the cameras back in July. One was reportedly taped to a trashcan and the other was mounted on the ceiling above a door.

The rink’s former manager Brian Boll, 35, of Providence, is being charged with withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding and witness intimidation. He was arraigned in Taunton District Court on Wednesday.

FMC Ice Sports, which manages the arena, immediately fired Boll.

Prosecutors said Boll isn’t being charged with planting the cameras in the locker room, but they said he messed with evidence.

Prosecutors said a hockey coach angrily smashed one of the cameras with a hockey stick after it was discovered, and told Boll to call the police, but investigators said officers weren’t notified until the next day.

By that time, Prosecutor Zach Mercer said the cameras were missing parts.

“One of them was essentially a casing,” said Mercer. “There were no internal parts of it. The other had no lens, no motherboard, no memory card. The second camera that was taken and tapped off the wall was a shell of a camera that was essentially taken apart, now rendered inoperable.”

Prosecutors said Boll deleted pictures of the crime scene off his phone and changed his story about what actually happened.

Boll’s attorney said the confusion can be explained by exhaustion, arguing his client had been working 16 hour days and was very tired.

A judge ordered Boll be held on $7,500 bail. If he posts bail and is released, he must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and stay away from the rink and any victims.

Boll is due back in court on Sept. 6.