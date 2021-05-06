Prosecution rests in Jasiel Correia trial

BOSTON (WPRI) — The prosecution has rested in the trial of Jasiel Correia, the former mayor of Fall River accused of fraud, extortion and bribery.

The jury heard testimony from more than 30 witnesses for the government over the course of a week and a half, ranging from Correia’s college friends to investors in his tech app to marijuana vendors he allegedly extorted as mayor.

The jury also heard from Correia’s ex-girlfriend, whom prosecutors say was the recipient of gifts and travel that Correia paid for with stolen funds.

Two of the four co-conspirators in the case testified against Correia: Hildegar Camara and Tony Costa have both pleaded guilty to their roles as middlemen in the alleged extortion scheme.

But David Hebert — another alleged middleman who has pleaded guilty — did not testify, nor did Correia’s former chief of staff Gen Andrade.

Andrade was originally expected to stand trial alongside Correia. After failed attempts to sever her case from Correia’s, Andrade pleaded guilty in December to aiding Correia in the scheme to extort marijuana vendors. She also admitted to kicking back half of her salary to Correia as a bribe.

The final witness for the prosecution Thursday morning was IRS special agent Sandra Lemanski, who returned to the stand to detail the alleged kickback scheme to the jury. She presented bank records that showed Andrade would receive her paycheck from the city of Fall River, then wrote checks to Correia.

On Wednesday the jury heard stunning testimony from a prospective marijuana vendor who said he directly handed $75,000 in cash to the then-mayor in exchange for approval documents for his business.

Correia has pleaded not guilty to 24 criminal counts. The defense will begin presenting its case Thursday in Boston federal court.

This story will be updated.