Priest: Taunton hit-and-run victim a ‘true man of faith’

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Morning Mass at Holy Family Parish in Taunton took a somber mood Thursday as parishioners mourned the death of one of their fellow congregants who was killed in a hit and run Wednesday evening.

Jose Ferreira, 85, was hit by an SUV on Middleboro Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night and died from his injuries at Morton Hospital.

Father Richard Wilson said 8 a.m. Mass was very emotional because Ferreira typically attended daily services.

Sign posted for 85-year-old man, Jose Ferreira, who was hit and killed last night in Taunton

“He was a true man of faith,” Wilson said. “We would talk to each other both in English and Portuguese. He was always very encouraging of me as a priest.”

“Our hearts go out to Jose’s family. He was a treasured member of our community,” said parishioner Merle Coughlin. “People were really stunned. We had heard on the news that a man had been hit and killed on Middleboro Avenue and we aren’t sure who it was, to begin with, and then today we heard that it was Jose, and so people were very, very upset this morning because he was a part of our Holy Family community. “

Police continue to look for the driver of the SUV that hit Ferreira.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said investigators believe the suspect was driving a small SUV that was either gray or dark-colored. It may have damage to its windshield or hood.

Update: Investigators believe the suspect was driving a gray or dark colored small SUV.

The vehicle may have light damage to its windshield and/or hood.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Taunton Police Department at (508) 824-7522.

The DA’s office said even minor details or observations could be helpful as investigators search for the driver.