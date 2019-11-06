Priest looks back on deadly La Salette fire 20 years later

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It was 20 years ago Tuesday that tragedy struck La Salette Shrine in North Attleboro.

The nearly century-old historic castle that used to stand tall on the property was destroyed by flames back in November 1999. The fire claimed the life of visiting priest Father Paul O’Brien.

Brother Ronald Taylor – who lived there for three years – still remembers waking up in the castle that morning like it was yesterday.

“I heard, ‘Fire! Fire!'” he recalled.

After getting dressed, Taylor made sure the priest sleeping in the room next door knew what was happening.

“I knew he was new, so I went back and knocked on his door to see if he was up,” Taylor said. “He was still sleeping, so I made sure he was up and he said, ‘Thanks’ and we left.”

Now 20 years later, Taylor has a photo of the castle above his office door.

“It was quite the building,” he recalled fondly.

The sanctuary has a display of memories from the day the building burned to the ground, including the wooden statue of Our Lady of La Salette that was miraculously unscathed inside the wreckage.

“The blessed mother was there and the good lord was there,” Taylor said.

The castle was never rebuilt, and the shrine’s welcome center now stands in its place.