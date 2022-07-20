SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — President Joe Biden is expected to touch down in Rhode Island this afternoon before heading just over the border to Somerset for an event.

The White House says Biden plans to give remarks on how his administration is responding to climate change and “seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”

Air Force One is expected to land at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick at 1:15 p.m. and arrive at Brayton Point in at 1:55 p.m.

Biden is then set to deliver remarks at 2:25 p.m. and depart from T.F. Green on Air Force One at 4:05 p.m.

Highway closures and other travel impacts are possible during the afternoon. Police may shut down portions of I-195 and both on- and off-ramps for security reasons.

From the @WhiteHouse – here is the official schedule for @POTUS visit to MA (and RI) tomorrow.



The White House is slated to provide additional details closer to the president’s arrival, but sources said Monday that Biden is expected to tour the former Brayton Point power plant and review the site’s conversion into a staging ground for wind energy projects. The coal-fired facility shut down back in 2017.

“We’re happy to see the offshore wind industry moving forward which the administration has played a big part of, and we’re happy to see him in Somerset anytime,” said Jim Pimental, Somerset Democratic Town Committee.

Biden is also expected to discuss how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make various clean-energy investments in Massachusetts, such as $2.5 billion over five years for public transportation, $63 million to expand electric vehicle charging and nearly $6 million to protect against wildfires.

The news of his arrival comes at the same time The Washington Post reports the president is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week. However, the White House said he will not be making that announcement in Somerset.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss, who represents Somerset, plans to be in attendance, according to his spokesperson.