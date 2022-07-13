WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Beachgoers in Westport were forced out of the water following reports of a shark sighting Wednesday, according to police.

Police said a lifeguard at Horseneck Beach spotted a fin about 100 yards from shore just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The beach was immediately closed to swimming as a precaution, as well as the nearby Baker’s and Cherry and Web beaches. The beaches will reopen to swimming Thursday morning, according to police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.