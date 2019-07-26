Police: Wrentham man assembled weapons, explosives at home

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Wrentham man is facing a slew of charges after police found a variety of illegal firearms and homemade explosives inside his home.

Following an investigation, police arrested Michael Roby as they executed a search warrant at his May Street home.

Police said during the search, they found five AR-15 style rifles, a Glock pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine, 20 high-capacity magazines and other assorted ammunition, two firearm silencers, two Glock selector switches, five homemade destructive devices and commercial-grade fireworks.

Many of the weapons were not stored in a secure manner, according to police.

Police said Roby didn’t have a license to carry a firearm or a Firearm Identification Card. None of the weapons had serial numbers, according to police. The Glock selector switches are prohibited by law.

Investigators believe Roby was purchasing components and having them mailed to his house so he could assemble the weapons inside his home.

Police said the commercial-grade fireworks could be transformed into improvised explosive devices. The Massachusetts State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit was able to secure the homemade devices before removing them from the home.

Roby is facing several firearms charges, including multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, possession of a machine gun, using or possessing a silencer and unlawful possession of ammunition. He is also charged with multiple counts of production, possession, transportation or use of explosives or a destructive device and unlawful possession of fireworks.