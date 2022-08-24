EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Providence man early Monday morning after a woman reportedly found him half naked and asleep in the back seat of her car.

Courtesy: Easton Police Department

The woman noticed the man in her back seat after driving from Providence to Easton, Massachusetts for work, according to police.

The victim believes that the man, later identified by police as 21-year-old Jose Osorio, must have snuck into her vehicle after she had started it in her driveway. The woman explained that she had left her car unlocked and the engine running while she went back inside her home briefly.

Police said the woman had been listening to a podcast and didn’t notice Osorio was in her back seat until she pulled into the parking lot around midnight.

The victim told officers she did not know Osorio and had never seen him before.

The officers found Osorio sound asleep in the back seat of the woman’s car, according to police.

Police said Osorio’s shorts were wrapped around one of his legs and his shirt was wrapped around one of his arms. The remainder of Osorio’s body was uncovered, police added.

Osorio later told police through an interpreter that he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he got into the victim’s car and fell asleep.

The woman told officers Osorio didn’t threaten her nor did he injure her. Osorio was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle during the nighttime.

Police said Osorio had a warrant out of his arrest in Cranston for breaking and entering.