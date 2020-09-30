Police: Woman seriously injured after car crashes into tree, rolls over

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman was seriously injured after her car crashed into a tree and rolled over in Rehoboth Tuesday night, police said.

The crash occurred on Hornbine Road just before 10 p.m. It was originally reported in Swansea, so officers from the Swansea Police Department were already on scene helping the driver when first responders arrived.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was heading toward Rehoboth and, just after crossing the town line, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree before rolling over and colliding with another tree.

Police said the woman, who was the only one inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, was trapped and had to be extricated.

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.