FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for two weeks.

The Fall River Police Department believes that Salena Atfield, 36, is likely somewhere in the city.

Police said Atfield’s family reported her missing after not hearing from her in a couple weeks.

She is 5’4″ tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Due to an undisclosed medical condition, police believe Atfield may be in danger.

Anyone who has seen Atfield or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Fall River Police Department by calling (508) 676-8511. Anonymous tips may also be reported by calling (508) 672-TIPS.