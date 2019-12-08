Police: Woman hurt after climbing out car window on highway, diver arrested

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say a woman was seriously injured when she got out of a car window, possibly while the vehicle was still traveling on the highway and the driver was arrested.

Police were called to I-495 south between exits between 13 and 14 in Plainville around 1:30 a.m. and found her with serious injuries. The woman, only identified as a 26-year-old from Taunton, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to be ok.

The driver of the car, identified as Joseph Monsini, 25, of Taunton, remained on scene. Officers believed Monsini was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.

Police are still investigating into how and why the victim exited the car, though they believe she got out through the passenger side window. They are also looking into if the car was driving on the highway at the time.

The incident is under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County.

