Police: Westport man paid to complete auto repair work sold customer’s truck without finishing the job

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport man is facing larceny charges after he was allegedly paid to repair a vehicle and instead sold it to a third party.

Detectives began their investigation on Sept. 7 when a man reported his Dodge Dakota pickup truck had been stolen.

The man told police he had found a mechanic, 28-year-old Cory Medeiros of Westport, through Facebook and contacted him to repair his truck.

The victim said he brought the truck to Medeiros and over the course of several weeks paid more than $300 for the work, according to police.

Police said when the victim contacted Medeiros again to ask about the truck, which hadn’t been returned yet, Medeiros told him that someone with a tow truck had already come by and towed it away, supposedly on the victim’s behalf.

Police interviewed Medeiros, who said he’d already completed the repairs when the tow truck driver arrived to take the truck. He told police the tow truck driver provided him with the owner’s name and that is why he let him take the vehicle.

Since the owner had not actually authorized anybody to come tow the truck, it was flagged as stolen and police tracked down the tow company.

The tow company was cooperative with police and told detectives that Medeiros had posted the truck for sale on Facebook. Police said Medeiros sold the truck to the company for $300.

Police said the truck has since been returned to its rightful owner.

When police spoke again with Medeiros, he admitted that he’d taken the money for the repairs but hadn’t completed them and ultimately sold the truck. He was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of larceny under $1,200 and misleading a police investigation.

Police also learned Medeiros didn’t have the proper licenses for his repair business. They’re searching for other people who may have brought vehicles to him for repairs – since they have reason to believe the work wasn’t completed.

Anyone who has taken a vehicle to him should contact the Westport Police Department at (508) 636-1122.