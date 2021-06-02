Police warn of several black bear sightings in southeastern Mass.

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are urging residents to be vigilant following a series of black bear sightings in Bristol and Plymouth counties.

The Taunton Police Department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that a male black bear has been spotted roaming about in surrounding communities over the past couple of weeks.

“Bears are very common in other parts of the state, however they are relatively infrequent visitors to Taunton,” the post reads.

When it comes to black bear sightings, police said residents usually have issues with bird feeders, improperly stored trash or compost piles, backyard chickens and ducks, and apiaries.

