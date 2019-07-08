Police warn drivers to watch for motorcyclists after biker dies

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — After two people were killed in motorcycle crashes over the past two weeks on Route 177 in Westport, police are warning drivers to watch out for riders.

“Westport Police urge drivers to keep in mind that during the summer months there will be an increase of motorcycles traveling on the roadways and to check not only your mirrors but turn around and check the blind spot,” Detective Sergeant Christopher Dunn said.

Police identified the man who died Saturday morning as Paul LaFrance, 28, of Fall River.

LaFrance crashed what police said was a stolen motorcycle at Route 177 and Gifford Road. Police said the bike was reported stolen from Somerset on Friday.

Eyewitnesses told police they believed he’d been speeding westbound on Route 177 before colliding with a vehicle that had been heading south on Gifford Road.

The weekend before, a Somerset man on a motorcycle was killed on Route 177 in a similar crash.