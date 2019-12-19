Breaking News
Police: Wanted man took deposit from prospective tenant, disappeared

Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a Fall River man who accepted a cash deposit from a potential tenant for a rental apartment, but never provided it.

Joseph Pereira, 54, promised to provide a rental apartment for the prospective tenant before the holidays, but instead took off with the deposit, according to Fall River Detective John Robinson.

Robinson said an arrest warrant for larceny under false pretenses has been issued for Pereira.

Pereira was last seen walking out of 2nd District Court prior to being taken into custody. Robinson said he fled the courthouse after being presented as a probation violator on similar charges.

He is described as a 5-foot-5-inches and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of Pereira or knows of his whereabouts should contact Detective Lawrence Ferreira at (508) 324-2796 or call anonymously on the TIPS line at (508) 672-TIPS (8477).

