Police: Vandals target Fall River cemetery, knock over gravestones

Courtesy: Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after several monuments at a Fall River cemetery were found knocked off of their foundations earlier this week.

Police said four gravestones at the Notre Dame Cemetery on Stafford Road have been vandalized.

The vandals targeted the cemetery Monday morning between the hours of 7-10:30 a.m., according to police.

Tire tracks were also discovered in the grass near the vandalized monuments, and police believe the vandals left a portion of a headlight cover behind.

Anyone who believes they know who’s responsible for the vandalism is urged to contact Fall River Police Detective Luis Vertentes by calling (508) 324-2796.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).

