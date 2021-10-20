Police to patrol Taunton High School after written threat found on bathroom wall

Taunton high school

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall in Taunton High School Wednesday, according to Superintendent John Cabral.

Cabral said the threat is not believed to be credible at this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, Cabral said there will be an increased police presence at the school for the remainder of the week.

“Taunton Police and Taunton Public Schools take all threats extremely seriously, and the safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff is a top priority,” Cabral said in a statement.

The increased police presence shouldn’t impact Taunton High School’s schedule.

Cabral said the district will update parents on the situation if necessary. Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact Taunton High School Principal Scott Holcomb’s office by calling (508) 821-1101.

