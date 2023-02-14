FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have an increased presence at all schools after receiving a threatening phone call, which they said was found to be baseless.

Police said officers were sent over to Bishop Connolly High School after the caller made a threat toward the school Tuesday morning. They searched the property and confirmed there is no threat to the school.

A shelter-in-place was issued for Bishop Connolly and the city’s public schools out of an abundance of caution.

Police said several departments around the state have gotten similar calls recently, according to the Massachusetts Fusion Center.

In addition to having a presence around the schools for the remainder of the day, police said they’re investigating the call that prompted the response.

“The Fall River Police Department regards the safety of our community as our highest priority,” the department said. “False reports such as these will not be tolerated.”