Police: Text messages lead to Fall River home invasion

SE Mass

by: Joseph Griswold ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department)

FALL RIVER. Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River couple was arrested over the weekend after barging into an acquaintance’s apartment and assaulting a woman, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police said the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was having a party in her Fountain Street apartment when Melissa Soares, 40, barged in and armed herself with a kitchen knife.

Soares threatened the victim and hit her in the head with a fan after accusing her of texting her boyfriend, according to police.

Police said her boyfriend, Carlton Lewis-Bradley, 23, then entered the apartment and pointed a gun at the party-goers.

Officers arrested Soares at the apartment on assault and battery charges. Lewis-Bradley fled the scene and was taken into custody later on at his William Street apartment.

Lewis-Bradley is facing a variety of charges, including home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and two counts of vandalizing property.

Texting an acquaintance boyfriend leads to home-invasionOn Sept 28th at 2:00 a.m. Fall River Police Department Uniform…

Posted by City of Fall River Police Department on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams