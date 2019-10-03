Police: Text messages lead to Fall River home invasion

FALL RIVER. Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River couple was arrested over the weekend after barging into an acquaintance’s apartment and assaulting a woman, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police said the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was having a party in her Fountain Street apartment when Melissa Soares, 40, barged in and armed herself with a kitchen knife.

Soares threatened the victim and hit her in the head with a fan after accusing her of texting her boyfriend, according to police.

Police said her boyfriend, Carlton Lewis-Bradley, 23, then entered the apartment and pointed a gun at the party-goers.

Officers arrested Soares at the apartment on assault and battery charges. Lewis-Bradley fled the scene and was taken into custody later on at his William Street apartment.

Lewis-Bradley is facing a variety of charges, including home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and two counts of vandalizing property.