SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police lifted a shelter in place order that was put into effect Sunday afternoon for people living near Colt Drive.

Seekonk Police Chief David Enos says they received calls early in the afternoon about a person going through a mental health crisis in the area. When the police arrived, they set up an operations center at George R. Martin Elementary School and contacted the person going through the crisis.

Police say they negotiated with the person all afternoon and were eventually able to get them out of the residence on Colt Drive.

“Finally, we got the resolution that we were looking for. He’s come out and will be transported to the hospital to get the help that he needs,” said Enos. “Everyone did a good job, the negotiators, the SWAT guys, this is the way it’s supposed to turn out,” he continued.

Enos says no one was injured during the incident.