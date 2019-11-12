Police: Teens tried to hot-wire cars at Westport dealership

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Two 18-year-olds are accused of breaking into vehicles at a dealership in Westport, police said Tuesday.

Ian Branco and Codie Medeiros are each charged with two counts of breaking and entering and one count of malicious damage, according to police. They were scheduled to be arraigned at Fall River District Court.

Police said an officer on patrol spotted Branco and Medeiros after seeing a flashlight outside a restaurant on State Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, both teens were wearing knit caps and hoods that covered their faces.

Police said the two suspects were carrying knives and Medeiros had a green backpack containing a car shifter.

Branco and Medeiros admitted to officers they tried to hot-wire a Chevrolet pickup truck and a yellow Ford Mustang, according to police. Medeiros also told police the shifter in his backpack came from the Mustang.

Police said they found both vehicles behind State Road Auto Sales, adding that the Mustang had visible damage.

Officers found other items in Medeiros’ backpack so police are asking people in town to check their cars and call them at (508) 636-1122 if they discover anything missing.