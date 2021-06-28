Police: Teen responsible for New Bedford playground shootings

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a teen in connection with two recent shooting incidents that both occurred at a New Bedford playground.

The 16-year-old was the target of a search warrant executed Monday at an apartment on Washington Street, according to police, where officers found crack cocaine, cash, ammunition and a loaded semi-automatic .45 caliber pistol with the serial numbered defaced.

During the search, police said officers learned the teen was responsible for two shooting incidents that happened at the playground inside Montes Park.

The first incident occurred on May 23 and the second happened on June 12. Police said vehicles parked nearby were damaged in both incidents, and in June, one of the bullets went through the window of an apartment building.

Police said the teen currently has an open case in New Bedford District Court for assault with a firearm earlier this year.