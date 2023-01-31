NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after he was caught carrying a loaded firearm Monday afternoon.

The teenager was taken into custody after detectives noticed he was holding something near his waistband while outside Temple Landing, according to police.

Police said the boy was among a group known to the detectives “for their involvement in gang activity.”

The detectives watched as the teenager tried to get into a residence at the housing complex, according to police. It was later confirmed the boy didn’t live there and wasn’t familiar with the residents.

Police said the teenager had a loaded 9 mm pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition on him at the time of his arrest.

He’s since been charged with carrying a firearm without a serial number, loaded with a large capacity magazine and without a license.