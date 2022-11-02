WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport man was apprehended Wednesday after technology support technicians discovered child pornography on his computer, according to authorities.

Police said Best Buy’s Geek Squad found a bookmark that appeared to contain child pornography on 84-year-old Richard Vohnoutka’s computer while servicing it last month.

The Geek Squad alerted the Westport Police Department to the suspicious bookmark. Police said detectives later searched Vohnoutka’s computer and found hundreds of images “designated as child sexual abuse material.”

Detectives also found several additional images in Vohnoutka’s home after taking him into custody, as well as four unsecured firearms, according to police.

Vohnoutka has been charged with possession of child pornography and police said additional charges are pending.