Police: Taunton man arrested in trailer, tool theft at Rehoboth construction site

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A stolen storage trailer containing thousands of dollars in tools from a Rehoboth construction site on Bliss Street earlier this week has been recovered, according to police.

It happened sometime Tuesday night. The owner estimated the total loss to be around eighteen thousand dollars.

Following a tip, police found the trailer a few days later outside a home on School Street in Taunton.

Police said further investigation led them to a storage unit on Chandler Street, where more of the stolen tools and equipment was found.

Police arrested Kevin Brown, 32, of Taunton. He is awaiting arraignment on charges in Taunton District Court on Monday.

