Police: T-Mobile employee used customers’ information to get credit card, transfer money

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a T-Mobile store employee suspected of stealing the identity of one customer and money from another.

Nathaniel Duarte-Souto, 30, of New Bedford, is charged with identity fraud and larceny over $1,200.

Dartmouth police said they began investigating Duarte-Souto after they were contacted by Middletown police about a possible case of identity theft.

Detectives, with the assistance of T-Mobile, found that Duarte-Souto purchased items with a credit card he had set up using the victim’s personal information, according to police. They also allege he used another customer’s phone to access their bank account and transfer money to an account he has access to.

Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque put out a word of warning, saying, “This incident should serve as an example to all of the importance of securing apps and/or any other personal information before handing any electronic devices over to anyone, including service technicians.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/10/2020: Maria Rivera, Mayor-Elect, Central Falls

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community