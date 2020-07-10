Live Now
Police: Swansea man filmed, photographed house guests through two-way mirrors

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Swansea man was arrested Friday after police discovered he was recording unsuspecting guests at his home through “covert two-way mirrors.”

Police received a complaint against Gerald Caron, 65, in June that he was recording and photographing his guests without their consent.

The two-way mirrors were discovered Friday when police executed a search warrant at Caron’s Stevens Road home.

Caron has been charged with one count each of photographing sexual or intimate parts without consent, photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child without consent, possession of child pornography and posing and/or exhibiting a child in the nude with lascivious intent.

He was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail.

The case remains open and anyone with information about Caron is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Boyd at (508) 674-8464 ext. 147 or via email.

