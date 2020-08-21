Police: Suspects stole nearly $10K worth of merchandise from Seekonk store

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Three suspects are facing charges after Seekonk police say they were caught stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from Ulta Beauty on Route 6.

Kyronne Williams, 36, of Seekonk, Denaisha Stephenson, 28, of Hartford, and Amyna Adams, 30, of Hartford, were arrested Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the store around 3 p.m. by employees who reported that three individuals were concealing an assortment of products in handbags, trash bags, and shopping baskets.

Responding officers encountered the suspects leaving the store, according to police, and one attempted to run off but was quickly apprehended.

The suspects were found to have $9,841.69 worth of merchandise from the store, and a subsequent search of their car resulted in the seizure of more stolen merchandise and a “significant amount of US currency,” police said.

It appeared, according to police, that the stolen products were being sold to salons, stores and individuals for cash.

All three suspects were charged with larceny over $1,200, receiving stolen property over $1,200, organized retail crime, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Adams was also charged with number plate violation to conceal ID.

Police said they were told by the employees that the same suspects were involved in previous thefts at their store and other locations around the region. A multi-agency investigation is now underway, which may result in additional charges.