SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people seen on surveillance footage breaking into a music store in Swansea over the weekend.

Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam said officers responded to Ray Mullin Music late Sunday night for a burglar alarm activation.

Haslam said the front door had been damaged and thousands of dollars’ worth of high-end guitars were stolen from the Swansea Mall Drive business.

Surveillance footage from inside the store showed two suspects prying the front door open with a crow bar before entering the store and leaving with the guitars.

The suspects were both dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered. It is believed the suspects left in a dark-colored compact SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Patrolman Jonathan Furtado or Detective Eric Thibault by calling (508) 674-8464.