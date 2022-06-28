FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man is facing felony firearms charges after he was arrested Monday by Fall River police.

Police said they received a report Monday morning that 23-year-old Carson Underwood had threatened someone and was carrying a gun.

Underwood was spotted in the area of South Main and Peckham streets and ran off after he was approached by an officer, according to police. He was captured on Broadway following a brief chase.

Police said Underwood was seen discarding a bag while trying to escape, which they found by retracing the route of the chase. Inside the bag was a loaded 9mm pistol and a 30-round magazine.

Underwood does not have a license to carry a firearm, according to police.