ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted and accosted a teenage girl before taking her sneakers.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Cuddy Court, according to police.

The 14-year-old victim told police the suspect stole her high-top Nike Air Force Ones.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Attleboro Police Department at (508) 222-1212.

Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department

Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department

Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department

Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department