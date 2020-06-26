Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Police supporters met by counter-protesters in Attleboro

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gatherings supporting police officers were seen across Rhode Island on Thursday, but in Attleboro, they were met by counter-protesters.

An event on the Veterans Memorial Common Thursday evening, organized by police supporters, started with dozens of them wearing blue and lined up with signs that said “back the blue” and waving flags.

However, people representing the Black Lives Matter movement also showed up, holding signs reading “end police brutality” and “defund the police.”

Both rallies appeared to be peaceful.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com