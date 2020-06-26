Police supporters met by counter-protesters in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gatherings supporting police officers were seen across Rhode Island on Thursday, but in Attleboro, they were met by counter-protesters.

An event on the Veterans Memorial Common Thursday evening, organized by police supporters, started with dozens of them wearing blue and lined up with signs that said “back the blue” and waving flags.

However, people representing the Black Lives Matter movement also showed up, holding signs reading “end police brutality” and “defund the police.”

Both rallies appeared to be peaceful.