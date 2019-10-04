1  of  2
Police still searching for SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run

SE Mass

Photo: Bristol County District Attorney’s Office

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A large, white SUV with damage to the passenger-side headlight is still being sought in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed a man’s life last month.

The office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III released a new surveillance image of the suspect vehicle on Friday, saying it’s believed to be either a Chevrolet Suburban or Cadillac Escalade ESV.

John Gauthier, 50, died after he was struck on I-95 South in the area of Exit 1 in Attleboro on the night of September 16.

Massachusetts State Police said it’s believed the driver stopped following the collision and briefly exited her SUV before driving off. She was described as a white woman standing approximately 5-foot-4 and weighing around 160 pounds.

The suspect vehicle may have exited the highway in Pawtucket a short time later, according to police.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle is asked to call state police at (508) 993-2016.

Providence

