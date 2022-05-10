FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police believe they’ve solved a bank robbery, an attempted bank robbery and a stabbing with the arrest of a single suspect.

Jesse Pritchard, 57, was taken into custody following the two robbery incidents on Monday.

Police allege Pritchard first tried to steal money from Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank on North Main Street, but was unsuccessful. Then, as officers searched for the suspect, he held up the BayCoast Bank on Robeson Street and made off with cash, according to police.

While reviewing surveillance video from the robbery attempt, police said they recognized the suspect as Pritchard, who was already wanted in connection with a stabbing last week on Nashua Street.

Pritchard ran off after the bank robbery, but police quickly caught up with him. They said he had two knives in his possession.

Pritchard is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious injury, armed assault with intent to commit robbery, and armed robbery.