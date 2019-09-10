Police: Somerset bank fraud suspect withdrew $5K

Surveillance image of a bank fraud suspect taken at St. Anne’s Credit Union on County St in Somerset on August 15, 2019 (Photo: Somerset Police)

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of bank fraud.

The suspect withdrew $5,000 in cash from the victim’s home equity line of credit at St. Anne’s Credit Union back in August, according to the Somerset Police Department.

Police said the man walked into the County Street bank around 11 a.m. on Aug. 15 and used a photo ID with the victim’s name on it.

Surveillance images of a bank fraud suspect at St. Anne’s Credit Union on County St. in Somerset on August 15, 2019. (Photos: Somerset Police)

After leaving the bank, police said the suspect walked across the parking lot and got into a car that was waiting in an adjacent lot.

Police described the suspect’s car as a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry or Hyundai Sonata, but they did not know the registration. The car was last seen heading south on County Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (508) 679-2138 or send an email to m_lima@somersetpd.org.