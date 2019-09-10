Police: Somerset bank fraud suspect withdrew $5K

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance image of a bank fraud suspect taken at St. Anne’s Credit Union on County St in Somerset on August 15, 2019 (Photo: Somerset Police)

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of bank fraud.

The suspect withdrew $5,000 in cash from the victim’s home equity line of credit at St. Anne’s Credit Union back in August, according to the Somerset Police Department.

Police said the man walked into the County Street bank around 11 a.m. on Aug. 15 and used a photo ID with the victim’s name on it.

Surveillance images of a bank fraud suspect at St. Anne’s Credit Union on County St. in Somerset on August 15, 2019. (Photos: Somerset Police)

After leaving the bank, police said the suspect walked across the parking lot and got into a car that was waiting in an adjacent lot.

Police described the suspect’s car as a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry or Hyundai Sonata, but they did not know the registration. The car was last seen heading south on County Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (508) 679-2138 or send an email to m_lima@somersetpd.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams