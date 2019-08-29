Police: shoplifting suspects may be part of theft ring

Surveillance images of three shoplifting suspects at Macy’s in the Emerald Square Mall on Friday, August 23, 2019. (Photos: North Attleboro Police)

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — North Attleboro police said three people suspected of shoplifting at the Emerald Square Mall may be part of an organized theft ring.

Police said two women and a man walked into Macy’s around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 23, grabbed $500 worth of merchandise from the children’s section, then left without paying.

North Attleboro police said the trio may be part of a shoplifting ring based in Providence.

Anyone with information can call North Attleboro police at (508) 695-1212.