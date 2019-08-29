Breaking News
Police seek pickup truck involved in fatal shooting

Police: shoplifting suspects may be part of theft ring

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance images of three shoplifting suspects at Macy’s in the Emerald Square Mall on Friday, August 23, 2019. (Photos: North Attleboro Police)

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — North Attleboro police said three people suspected of shoplifting at the Emerald Square Mall may be part of an organized theft ring.

Police said two women and a man walked into Macy’s around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 23, grabbed $500 worth of merchandise from the children’s section, then left without paying.

North Attleboro police said the trio may be part of a shoplifting ring based in Providence.

Anyone with information can call North Attleboro police at (508) 695-1212.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams