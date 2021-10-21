Police: Shoplifting suspect assaulted 3 officers during arrest

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday following an encounter with a shoplifting suspect.

Police say they were called around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart on State Road, where they were told the male suspect had fled prior to their arrival.

A Dartmouth detective was able to identify the suspect as Joshua Audette upon seeing an image of him, according to police.

Later in the day, detectives spotted Audette riding in a vehicle on State Road. After pulling the vehicle over, police say Audette resisted arrest and assaulted three officers, who eventually had to use a stun gun to subdue him.

Audette, 30, of Fall River, was charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer and one count each of resisting arrest and shoplifting.