Police: Shoplifting suspect assaulted 3 officers during arrest

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday following an encounter with a shoplifting suspect.

Police say they were called around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart on State Road, where they were told the male suspect had fled prior to their arrival.

A Dartmouth detective was able to identify the suspect as Joshua Audette upon seeing an image of him, according to police.

Later in the day, detectives spotted Audette riding in a vehicle on State Road. After pulling the vehicle over, police say Audette resisted arrest and assaulted three officers, who eventually had to use a stun gun to subdue him.

Audette, 30, of Fall River, was charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer and one count each of resisting arrest and shoplifting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community